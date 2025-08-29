FB pixel

New Panama digital driver’s licenses valid for traffic stops

Program aims to strengthen roadside authentication as government goes digital
| Joel R. McConvey
Panama is getting mobile driver’s licenses (mDL). Also referred to as a digital driver’s license, the digital ID will not replace physical licenses, says Newsroom Panama, but provide “an alternative, optional and complementary mechanism available to citizens.”

The Panama digital driver’s license is intended to offer users more secure authentication, better accessibility and reduced risk of loss. And with the approval of the Land Transit and Transportation Authority (ATTT), it is now a valid identification document for use during traffic stops.

It does come with select conditions. The mDL must meet the requirements of “authenticity, integrity, and validity” and correspond to the type of vehicle being driven on presentation. Document verification by authorities must be carried out in real time.

Servicios de Tránsito Centroamericanos, SA (Sertracen) will be the issuing party, as with physical licenses, to ensure consistency in security measures.

Like many governments, Panama’s is in the midst of executing a digital transformation strategy to bring more government services online and promote “secure technological mechanisms that facilitate access to and submission of official documents in digital format.” The nation introduced a digital identity and wallet program for permanent residents in 2004.

