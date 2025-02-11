South Korea ready for nationwide digital ID rollout after pilot

Officials say South Korean citizens anywhere in the country can begin applying for the digital version of their resident cards from next month. However, the activity will take off in selected regions of the country before then.

The announcement, reported by Korea Times, follows a pilot exercise which unfolded in nine of the country’s administrative regions. The pilot was conducted in one metropolitan and eight local government areas, with authorities saying the exercise went on successfully.

Those eligible for the card are citizens who have attained the age of 17, and who are in possession of physical cards.

The acting Minister of Interior and Safety, Ko Ki-dong, is quoted as saying that the rollout will actually begin on February 14 with digital ID cards issued to applicants in locations where the pilot took place.

From this date to March 14, other major metropolis of the country like Seoul. Busan and Gwangju will be included in the program.

In between, on February 28, officials say issuance will happen at Incheon in Gyeonggi Province, as well as other parts of the North and South Chungcheong Province.

The exercise will then begin nationwide on March 28 as citizens applying for the digital ID will be able to get it, no matter their residential address.

Applicants of the digital ID are required to install the Korea Mobile ID app on their smartphone. For applicants who have physical cards not embedded with the IC chip, they are expected to visit a resident registration office and scan a QR code.

In the meantime, the country early this month launched a new digital ID for foreign nationals, an initiative overseen by the Ministry of Justice.

The card can be obtained by registered aliens who are 14 years old and above. It is processed over a period of two weeks after a successful application.

Authorities say the digital residence card for both nationals and foreign nationals is a move aimed at streamlining administrative procedures and ensuring a more secure and accurate identity verification and management system for the country.

