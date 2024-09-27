FB pixel

Idemia boosts digital ID app accessibility for people with disabilities

| Abigail Opiah
Idemia Public Security has introduced new features on its Mobile ID app to improve the accessibility of digital identities for people with disabilities. The updates align with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and aims to ensure equal access for all users.

Idemia worked in partnership with U.S. state governments and companies like Applause, a digital quality testing company, to address accessibility challenges. Applause collaborated with Idemia’s design team to identify issues, leading to the next phase of development, which will focus on further upgrading the app’s usability design.

“We’re excited to be working with Idemia to support its inclusivity goals and ensure its Mobile ID application continues to conform to global accessibility standards,” says Bob Farrell, VP, solution delivery & CX at Applause.

“We’re now entering the inclusive design phase of the project, where we’ll help optimize the UX so that the product is not just functional, but so it’s truly exceptional for all users. Our team provides accessibility audits as well as diverse testing data and deep insights from the world’s largest community of testing experts and end users, including people with disabilities who have access to different device and platform configurations for us to test. Their perspective is essential to developing a fully inclusive experience.”

Reflecting Idemia’s efforts to better inclusivity in biometric-based technology, the updated Mobile ID app, which allows users to store digital identification,  includes features like screen reader compatibility, adjustable text size and contrast, voice recognition, and keyboard navigation. It also supports alternative text for images and offers a high-contrast mode that is in line with Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), the firm claims.

Idemia’s app offers not only convenience but also security, allowing users to control the information they share and protecting their privacy through biometric or PIN-based access.

Donnie Scott, CEO of Idemia Public Security, North America, reaffirms the company’s commitment to creating accessible technology. “Our next-generation Mobile ID app reflects our dedication to ensuring an equitable experience for all users. Our team is looking forward to continuing to partner with states and innovative companies like Applause to ensure all individuals are able to use our app to create and verify their digital identities,” adds Scott.

The company says it is also focusing on sustainable practices, including privacy protection, fairness, and inclusivity in technology, through its IMPACT program.

In other work on mobile apps for identification, Idemia recently partnered with My Family ID to provide families with a mobile app designed to capture and store biometric identification information for their children, in a bid to offer a secure way for parents to manage their children’s biometric data.

