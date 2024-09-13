FB pixel

Philippines digital ID app integrates HID platform for ISO-compliant interoperability

| Chris Burt
The Philippines’ “Super App” for storing government-issued digital IDs has integrated HID Global’s mobile ID management system to make the national digital identity compliant with the ISO system architecture standard.

The goID SDK was integrated with the eGovPH app through a partnership with Philippine system integrator FMC Research Solutions.

“This landmark project not only enhances the operational efficiency of government services but also significantly improves the ease and security with which citizens access and use their IDs,” says HID Global SVP and Head of Secure Issuance and Citizen ID Solutions Craig Sandness in the company announcement. “With the adoption of HID’s cutting-edge goID technology platform, the Philippine government is set to deliver innovative, secure, and user-friendly solutions that truly benefit its citizens.”

The app allows Filipinos to store and share their national digital ID on their mobile device and access government services like PhilHealth, GSIS and PRC.

It has been downloaded by 6 million users since it was launched by the Philippines’ Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), and the government hopes to reach 10 million downloads this year. DICT and PSA have issued 83 million national digital IDs, and hope to around a quarter of them stored in the eGovPH app by the end of 2025.

The ISO/IEC 23220 standard stipulates mobile eID system architectures that enable global compatibility, so users can perform identity verification for platforms and services from around the world.

“This means that all credentials (mobile ID, Mobile Driving License, or any other digital documents) issued on eGovPH platform can be globally interoperable, that is read, by other countries who are subscribing to the same ISO standards,” says DICT Secretary Ivan John E. Uy.

Identity verification using the eGovPH app is carried out through native device biometrics or PINs.

The Philippines’ digital IDs are recognized as equivalent to physical ID cards, which is a good thing given the contract dispute between digital ID card producer ACI and the country’s central bank.

