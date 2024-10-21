Panama introduces digital ID and wallet for permanent residents

Panama has introduced a digital identity system for both Panamanians and permanent residents. Decree 43 aims to secure online access to government and private sector services, by offering a modern alternative for identity verification in digital settings. It essentially replicates the information from physical identity documents issued by the Tribunal Electoral (TE).

As part of the initiative, permanent residents in Panama can now use the “e-cédula,” a digital identity card stored within a mobile wallet. The digital ID allows users to store personal identification information on their smartphones and access various government and financial services. The new system mirrors the features of Panama’s “n-cédula” for citizens, which is also being rolled out in digital format.

TE’s Digital Identity System (SID) will enable Panamanians and foreign residents to obtain a digital ID and complete procedures online. In its initial phase, the system will be accessible only on Android devices. According to a Facebook post, the beta version of the SID app has been officially launched, with the initial phase made available exclusively to officials of the Electoral court.

The launch of these digital identity tools reflects the rising importance of digital wallets in Panama. According to a report by Digitude, there has been a large increase in the ownership and use of digital wallets in the country, underscoring the growing demand for secure and convenient digital solutions.

Government and private sector collaboration

The Panamanian Tribunal Electoral, the country’s electoral body, is also responsible for issuing national ID cards, and will oversee the rollout of the new digital IDs. The Tribunal has worked closely with tech companies to ensure the security and efficiency of the ID card system. Notably, Mühlbauer Group won the joint award for the best new ID card for the Panamanian identity card in June 2024, alongside the Electoral Tribunal and the National Registry Directorate.

This builds upon earlier efforts, including MasterCard’s collaboration with the Panamanian government in 2021, to introduce a digital ID system.

Panama’s digital identity program also uses an Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS) developed by Innovatrics. Following a successful tender process, a consortium led by Veridos, with IECISA as the integrator and Innovatrics as the biometric technology provider, was selected to replace the current supplier. Since 2020, this system has powered biometric verification for national ID holders, and Innovatrics also supported Panama’s civil registry system.

Separately, Panama is also considering the use of biometrics as a tool to identify individuals with criminal records.

Soft launch of digital services

The digital cédula system was soft-launched earlier in October, and both Panamanian nationals and expat residents have started using the service to access a range of services. According to local news reports, the digital ID can be used in various interactions, including accessing healthcare, banking, and social services.

The Tribunal Electoral emphasized that this shift to digital IDs is intended to provide convenience for users while also strengthening national security through advanced biometric authentication.

Biometric Update has reached out to the Tribunal Electoral to confirm their digital wallet provider.

