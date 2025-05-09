France simplifies mobile driving license management in digital ID app

The French government is simplifying the procedure to add a digital driving license to the France Identité application, a platform allowing citizens access to public services and store documents.

The new version of the app allows users to skip downloading the Secure Driving Rights Certificate (SFCR) and retrieve the mobile driving license (mDL) directly from the national database. The app will show more details about the document, including validity of permits, categories, accommodation codes for people with disabilities and restrictions. The app also now allows users to update information directly, rather than updating it outside of the application and then re-downloading the mDL.

A government post describing the new features also details how to present an mDL through a contactless NFC scan during a roadside check.

The France Identité app has been offering mDLs since February 2024. The platform also allows users to show their ID card and their carte vitale, or health insurance card.

The government simplified access to its digital ID platform in March.

By the end of 2030, the EU plans to make uniform mDLs available across Europe through the EU Digital Identity Wallet.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital ID | France | France Identité | mDL (mobile driver's license) | mobile app | national ID