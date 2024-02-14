FB pixel

Portugal and France make mobile driver’s licenses available almost immediately

| Jim Nash
Portugal and France have made digital identity cards and other official forms as legal as physical documents.

The governments have independently joined the slowly growing group of nations adding legal standing to mDLs and national IDs. Legislation authorized the change, making them legal now.

Portugal officials amended law 19-A/2024, putting documents available on the country’s id.gov wallet app — including vehicle titles, licenses and public employee health cards — on the same legal and probative footing as conventional forms, according to news publication Diário Notícias.

The digital IDs are only available to nationals with an active digital mobile key right now. In April, proof of car insurance will be offered digitally, too.

Meanwhile, the France Identité app, which is free, also is live. It is a digital driver’s license and identity card. Digital ID cards have been legal since 2021, according to French news publisher The Connexion.

The license app was piloted in three regions before getting final approval. The government reportedly has no announced plans to delegitimize the physical counterparts.

Digital passports are not planned at this time, and the government will not recognize other nations’ digital documents.

