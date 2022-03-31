Digital identity program upgrades for France, Scotland, Australia

Three different countries have unveiled updates to their national digital identity programs. France’s IN Groupe has announced a new partnership with the Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA), and the Scottish Government confirmed it started working with Avoco Secure on the country’s new digital ID infrastructure. Also, the government of Queensland, Australia, confirmed it will implement mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs) from Thales as soon as 2023.

IN Groupe and CEA partner on France’s digital ID

IN Groupe and CEA have officially launched their research partnership on technologies related to the future of digital identity and border control.

More specifically, the two entities will explore decentralized ID and interoperable blockchain applications “in the context of ongoing European reflections on digital identity.” Also, biometric anti-spoofing solutions and RAE (Risk Analysis Management) for border crossing.

“Anticipating and preparing for breakthrough technologies in the field of identity means ensuring, today and tomorrow, the protection of the identity of French people,” comments IN Groupe CEO Didier Trutt. “This requirement is at the heart of the mission that IN Groupe carries out every day on behalf of the State.”

The company was tasked with collaborating on France’s digital ID ecosystem last January when it also won a contract to supply biometric passports to Seychelles.

Avoco begins work on Scotland’s digital ID infrastructure

Avoco Secure has officially announced the start of work on Scotland’s new digital ID infrastructure.

According to the company, the upcoming system will comprise four main core components, including a single sign-on (SSO) solution, and give users the ability to prove their identity digitally to access online services.

The system will also offer a “save and reuse” feature that will give users the option to save checked personal information securely in a digital locker to reuse when applying for other services in the future. The feature will additionally support other verified sources of information (attributes) from other public services.

“We are making great progress with our digital identity service,” says the Scottish Government’s Digital Identity Programme Director Trudy Nicolson.

“The attribute locker will make it easier for people to apply for public services and access benefits they are entitled to by putting them in control of their data, how they share it, and how it is used,” the executive adds.

“To do this, we need a thorough understanding of technological considerations and options and Avoco’s expertise in this area will be invaluable.”

Queensland confirms mDL deployment for 2023

The Queensland Government has published a post confirming a contract to deliver the Digital License App to Queenslanders has been signed.

In the article, Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said Thales Australia & New Zealand would finalize the development and delivery of the app, which should be officially released next year.

Bailey also confirmed the Digital Licence App would comply with an international standard, which will allow Queenslanders to be able to use it around Australia as well as overseas.

“This solution is an Australia-first, meeting the International Mobile Driver Licence Standard ISO 18013-5, which was published last year,” wrote Thales Australia & New Zealand CEO Chris Jenkins.

“This will allow the state’s digital driver licenses to be recognised and used all over the world.”

