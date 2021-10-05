ISO standard for mobile driving licenses published

In a move that should speed the adoption of and investment in mobile driving licenses (mDL), the International Organization for Standardization and International Electrotechnical Commission have released 18013-5, which defines interface specifications for the digital credentials on mobile devices.

According to a post by HID Global, which has a sizable stake in the future of digital credentials, the spec codifies the verification of mDL data integrity, authentication of mDL data’s origin, how an mDL ties into an mDL holder and how to use a machine to read mDL data. Guidance for using biometrics in mDL authentication is included in the standard, along with requirements for the storage of mDL data and private keys.

HID promises end-to-end digital identity systems for governments.

ID vendors, especially those working with biometric data, are still waiting on ISO to finish ISO/IEC DIS 23220-1, which will govern security devices and cards for personal identification. Part of the standard under development deals with generic architectures for electronic ID systems.

Similarly, the industry is watching progress with the International Civil Aviation Organization’s standard for digital travel credentials.

Recently, UL developed a certification program for electronic identification, or eID, products for compliance to ISO/IEC 18013-5:2021, the protocol standard for interoperable personal identification with mobile driving licenses, which has been in development for a number of years.

Updated news on mDL standards is here.

biometrics | credentials | digital ID | digital identity | driver's license | HID Global | ISO standards | mDL | research and development | standards