IDEMIA’s mIDReader, Verify SDK achieve ISO certification for mobile ID verification

In a bid to secure verification of digital identities, IDEMIA has announced that its mIDReader device and Verify SDK have achieved certification under the International Standard Organization’s ISO 18013 Part 5 for mobile driving license (mDL) applications.

The mIDReader and Verify SDK are the product of development efforts aimed at bridging physical and digital identity verification while ensuring security and ease of use, according to the company. The mIDReader device, after evaluation and testing by UL Solutions, is now the first mID reader to be certified under the ISO/IEC 18013-5 standard.

The certification guarantees that every scanned ID is protected with advanced encryption technologies. The mIDReader ensures rapid and secure ID verification, while the Verify SDK offers an integration method for companies and government agencies, allowing them to verify identities and safeguard transactions efficiently.

Donnie Scott, CEO of IDEMIA Identity and Security North America, highlights the importance of the physical reader for businesses and government agencies. “As more individuals adopt digital IDs, it’s crucial to have reliable devices for mobile ID acceptance. The UL Solutions certification assures users of the mIDReader’s quick and secure validation capabilities.”

The mIDReader, compliant with U.S. transportation security requirements, is already in use by TSA officers at participating airports to verify travelers’ IDs. It is also integrated into the latest generation of TSA’s credential authentication technology.

IDEMIA’s use of encryption aims to ensure the security of users’ personal information. The Verify SDK enables seamless integration with existing systems, offering a cost-effective solution for digital identity verification. Beyond airports, the mIDReader and Verify SDK can be used for visitor check-ins, self-service kiosks, and age verification in retail settings.

Rodolpe Hugel, chief digital officer of IDEMIA Public Security North America, emphasizes the company’s commitment to secure and simple identity verification. “Achieving global certification for our mIDReader and Verify SDK to the ISO/IEC 18013-5 standard, and our collaboration with UL Solutions, are pivotal in providing users with secure and user-friendly products.”

The certification from UL Solutions confirms the mIDReader’s compliance with global security standards, reinforcing IDEMIA’s dedication to delivering high-quality, secure, and user-friendly products.

“By earning the ISO/IEC 18013-5 certification, IDEMIA demonstrates its dedication to addressing interoperability, security, and privacy challenges, which are essential for the broader adoption of new technologies,” says Chante Maurio, vice president and general manager of UL Solutions’ identity, management, and security group.

Article Topics

certification | digital ID | IDEMIA | ISO standards | mDL | standards | UL