Missouri launches mDL app, first state to allow remote ID card renewal

IDEMIA Identity and Security (I&S) North America partnered with the Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR) to launch the Missouri Mobile ID App. State residents can now securely access their digital credentials from a free app either from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

Government agencies, businesses and other organizations can use the digital ID card to verify identifies both in-person and online. With real-time credential updates, verifiers can access the most up-to-date status of the ID, including if it’s been revoked or canceled.

The application itself uses multi-factor authentication in the registration process in order to provide security. The user registers their device’s phone number, which binds their Mobile ID exclusively to their device. Users must then take a photo of each side of their state issued physical ID using their smartphone camera. They must also take a selfie that includes liveness detection, which is then saved to the device as the second authentication factor.

As the third and final authentication factor, users select and confirm a PIN, which is then stored locally. Registration is complete once the DOR verifies the users identity based on information they have on file.

Device owners can use face or fingerprint biometrics, or their personal six-digit PIN to access their mDL and ID. Users can choose to share only the information they need to. For instance, if a user must verify they are of legal age to rent a car or purchase alcohol, they can do so without revealing their address or exact date of birth. Users also must consent to sharing their information, which gives them control of their data.

In a press release, Michael Hash, Senior Vice President, Civil Identity, IDEMIA Identity and Security North America said that “with the launch of Mobile ID, Missouri is opening up doors to enhanced, convenient services for their residents, such as remote renewal.” Missouri is now the first state to allow users to use mDLs to verify their identity to remotely renew their driver’s license or ID card.

