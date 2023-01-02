FB pixel

Mississippi mDLs from Idemia I&S go live with full legal status

Mississippi Mobile ID is now available in partnership with Idemia I&S to give state residents the option to carry a mobile driver’s license.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety announced the mDL, which is available through a free mobile app for Android and iOS devices, in late-2021.

The Mobile ID gives residents advantages in terms of convenience, security and privacy, according to Magnolia State Live. It can be used as a legal form of contactless identity verification anywhere in the state that driver’s licenses are accepted.

Launching the digital ID also expands online proof of identity options for state residents, and allows them to choose what information they share when confirming their age.

Registering and binding the mDL involves a scan of the resident’s driver’s license with their mobile phone, which auto-populates the information held on the license. Authentication follows through selfie biometrics, with what appears in a video from Public Safety to be an active liveness check.

The digital ID is completely optional, and no change has been made to the acceptability of physical driver’s licenses.

As mDLs slowly proliferate across the United States, Idemia I&S is one of the major technology providers involved, partnering with California last year in a 12-year deal.

