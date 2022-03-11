Idemia I&S lands 12-year deal to power California’s mDL efforts

Idemia Identity & Security North America says it has been awarded a contract to run for 12 years with the objective to produce physical and mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs) for California, according to an announcement.

Per the contract, Idemia will also accompany the U.S state in its efforts to provide more digital services to residents.

Idemia has a long-standing partnership with California and this new contract will see the French augmented identity solutions provider supply mobile tablets which will extend the reach of the DMV to California citizens in remote areas, introduce several new technologies including new card design and security features which will improve the DMV experience and reduce fraud, and then support the California ‘cloud-first’ policy.

Commenting on the new contract, Donnie Scott, CEO of Identity and Security for North America at Idemia, said: “It’s a pleasure to work with such a forward-leaning, innovative state and we look forward to continuing the development of new services for residents together.”

Idemia has provided physical ID cards and related technologies to California for the past 64 years, the announcement mentions.

Idemia also supports mDLs in other U.S. states, with Mississippi’s launching late last year.

