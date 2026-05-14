FB pixel

NSW criminalizes political deepfakes ahead of 2027 elections

New law bans unlabeled AI-generated political content and synthetic depictions during election periods
| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Elections
NSW criminalizes political deepfakes ahead of 2027 elections
 

Deepfakes have been deployed to influence elections in countries such as India, Mexico, Ukraine, the U.S. and Taiwan, prompting some countries to introduce laws that combat political deepfakes. New South Wales (NSW) recently became the second Australian jurisdiction after South Australia to legislate against political deepfakes.

The government framed the reforms as a safeguard against AI-driven misinformation ahead of the 2027 state election, according to a new research paper from the Parliament of New South Wales. The report details potential adverse impacts of political deepfakes, summarizes legislative reforms, and discusses further measures.

Existing NSW and Commonwealth laws already cover sexually explicit deepfakes, but until now, no state law has addressed the broader category of political deepfakes. In March, the state passed the Electoral Legislation Amendment (Elections) Act 2026, introducing two new offenses under the Electoral Act 2017.

The first prohibits publishing or distributing digitally generated material that depicts a real person doing something they did not do, while the second prohibits publishing realistic AI-generated depictions of people, events, or places unless the material is clearly labeled as digitally created. Both offenses apply only during an election period.

Penalties for the first offense reach up to AU$6,600 (US$4,790) and up to six months imprisonment for individuals, and AU$33,000 ($23,960) for organizations. The second offense carries lower penalties of up to AU$2,200 (US$1,600) and up to six months imprisonment for individuals, and AU$11,000 (US$7,990) for organizations.

The legislation drew constitutional scrutiny during parliamentary debate. The Opposition argued the new offenses could infringe the implied freedom of political communication and suggested amendments. The government rejected the amendments, asserting the laws were sufficiently targeted to avoid chilling legitimate political speech, satire, or parody.

The research paper also examines other countermeasures against political deepfakes under consideration by the NSW government. These include watermarking, automated detection tools, platform-level takedowns, and public education. The NSW Electoral Commission ran a digital literacy campaign  called ‘Stop and Consider’ for the 2023 state election.

The government is also attempting to work with tech platforms. During Australia’s federal elections in May 2025, Meta pledged to remove deepfakes and other forms of disinformation.

How the new NSW regulation performs in practice will become clearer when the state goes to the polls in 2027, the report concludes.

“The 2027 NSW election will provide an opportunity to see whether there are any cases of political deepfakes, what their impact will be, how the new laws are applied and whether additional measures are required to safeguard elections in NSW,” it notes.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Trinsic maps top global markets for reusable digital identity in 2026

Trinsic has released its 2026 Digital ID Opportunity Zones report, ranking countries by the maturity and commercial usability of their…

 

 KYC in the age of LLMs: Why agent-based ID scanning can ruin your business

By Konstantin Bulatov, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer of OCR Studio In recent years, the industry has seen a rapid push…

 

Sri Lanka, Vietnam discuss digital public infrastructure, AI expansion

A special discussion aimed at increasing digital economic cooperation between Sri Lanka and Vietnam took place during the visit of…

 

The ‘Frontline’ of digital identity innovation spans the Global South

The ID4Africa community focussed on Frontline developments in digital identity from around the world Day 2 of the 2026 AGM…

 

Tech vendors urge PPP, decentralized digital ID models at ID4Africa

Ideas continued to flow in the main hall of the Parc des Expositions in Abidjan on May 13 as the…

 

Africa PKI Consortium builds the continent’s trust layer

“If the continent is to achieve its sovereignty it needs to have control over every ingredient that is used,” said…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events