FB pixel

Czech parliamentary elections hit by digital ID app failure

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Elections
Czech parliamentary elections hit by digital ID app failure
 

The head of the Czech agency in charge of the country’s national digital identity says he would offer his resignation after a slew of technical problems prevented users from using the system for voting during the recent 2025 parliamentary elections.

Martin Mesršmíd, director of the Digital and Information Agency, said that the office underestimated demand for voting through the eDoklady electronic ID, causing the system to crash last Friday. The crash happened after polling stations opened on the first day of the elections for members of the lower house of the Czech Parliament, ultimately won by ANO, the party of populist billionaire Andrej Babiš.

The system received a large load of 1.5 million requests, which it could not handle, according to Mesršmíd.

“We increased capacity several times during the day, but the actual load was half to two-thirds higher than our estimates,” he says.

The service was finally stabilized by Friday evening and fully restored on Saturday. Meanwhile, voters were invited to use traditional plastic ID cards or passports to approach polling booths.

This was the first time Czechs were allowed to vote using the eDoklady (eDocuments) system, first rolled out in January 2024. Currently, around 800,000 people have an active eDoklady account.

Users were warned that they must update the digital ID on their phones within 48 hours before use, but some voters reported troubles updating the app, according to news outlet Seznam Zprávy.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Amazon’s quiet rise as a power broker in police surveillance

In 2023, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office tested a new surveillance tool from Amazon Web Services (AWS) that used…

 

Indonesia ponders one-account-per-platform rule for social media

A common problem with regulations is that of adaptation. A country enacts a law that restricts social media accounts to…

 

Over-retention of age verification data has predictable result in Discord breach

A third-party customer service provider for Discord has exposed the ID documents us has apparently been storing of people performing…

 

Deepfakes contributing to North Korea’s war chest, global intelligence ops

Hundreds of companies from among the Fortune 500 have been unwitting pawns in a scheme by North Korea to violate…

 

Privacy, security, speech top concerns in statements on Australia’s search code

Having issued a call for submissions regarding the implementation of Australia’s Internet Search Engine Services Online Safety Code, which includes…

 

Former Boston Police Commissioner joins ROC Board of Directors

U.S. biometrics firm ROC has appointed former Boston Police Commissioner Edward F. Davis III to its Board of Directors. Commissioner Davis,…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events