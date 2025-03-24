After passports, Nigeria readies to unveil digital ID enrollment app for citizens in diaspora

Nigeria’s National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has restated plans for the rollout of a mobile application that will enable Nigerians living abroad to easily register for the National Identification Number (NIN).

Nation Online reported the reiteration recently, from an interview it had with a representative of the Chief Executive Officer of the NIMC, Abisoye Coker-Odusote.

The NIMC first discussed plans to rollout a NIN enrollment app for citizens in the diaspora early this year.

The move comes months after the Nigerian Immigration Service, under the coordination of the Ministry of Interior, also launched a contactless app to facilitate passport applications for Nigerians living abroad.

In the latest outing on the digital ID enrollment app, the ID authority’s spokesperson explained the strides which they have recorded over the years, including efforts to simplify how Nigerians, both home and abroad, get access to identity services.

From staff welfare improvement, to debt clearance, and partnerships, the NIMC official said the agency has shown unflinching commitment to the vision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in ensuring that Nigeria gets an inclusive and sustainable national digital identity ecosystem which is necessary for streamlining governance and driving digital economy growth.

Citing one of the innovations by the NIMC, the official mentioned the self-service NIN modification app which is already in use, serving NIN holders who want to make changes to some of their personal information without the need to visit a NIN registration office.

In like manner, the planned introduction of the NIN enrollment app for diaspora Nigerians is to facilitate their access to digital ID services such that there is no need for them to travel home to complete ID enrollment processes or to have access to certain government services.

The NIN is increasingly being required by the government for ID verification and authentication in order to access several important public and private sector services.

The NIMC CEO’s representative also discussed efforts around the imminent launch of the general multipurpose biometric card which was announced last year, noting that “the card could be used for different types of financial transactions both online and offline,” and by Nigerians living in any parts of the country.

NIN pre-enrollment portal, dedicated authentication platform coming

Apart from the enrollment software for Nigerians abroad, the NIMC has also announced its intention to unveil a NIN pre-enrollment portal that will facilitate digital ID registration by reducing the queues often reported at registration offices around the country. With this portal, digital ID applicants will only have to visit NIN offices for biometric capture after successfully submitting their application online.

Another platform dubbed “NINAuth” which is designed to facilitate NIN authentication is also in the process of being launched, which is part of ongoing efforts to upgrade the country’s national Public Key Infrastructure (PKI).

“The NIN Auth introduces a robust layer of protection, empowering individuals with greater control over their personal information. The consent-based platform fosters trust, transparency, and user autonomy in digital identity management by requiring explicit consent before data is shared for Know Your Customer (KYC) processes or other verifications,” Tribune Online quotes the NIMC official as saying.

As of February 28, over 117.3 million Nigerians had enrolled for the NIN, both at home and abroad.

Article Topics

Africa | biometrics | contactless biometrics | digital ID | mobile app | National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) | National Identity Number (NIN) | Nigeria