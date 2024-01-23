Czech Republic rolls out new digital ID app with over 70K downloads on first day

The Czech Republic has launched eDoklady (or eDocuments), the country’s new digital ID application, with over 70,000 people downloading it on the first day of the rollout.

The launch of eDoklady comes after the country approved regulatory changes last September which paved its way.

As reported by Radio Prague International (RPI), eDoklady is an app that allows users to create digital versions of their national ID card and other identity credentials or certificates.

After the rollout of eDoklady app, officials said digital IDs created with it will be accepted in all government offices as well as in some municipalities. The credential is planned to be extended to private entities at the start of next year.

The digital IDs will be used as an alternative to physical plastic cards and not a replacement for the time being. The digital IDs, the government says, are compatible with the European Digital Identity (EUID) Wallet.

More than 70,000 downloads were registered on the first of the launch despite network and server issues plaguing the exercise for a couple of hours, according to another report from RPI.

The Digital Information Agency confirmed the hitch, saying the problem was due to high traffic on the system. The app can be downloaded from Google Play or App Store.

eDoklady is the second digital ID app launched by Czech Republic for digital ID after the eDokladovka app that was bedevilled by many problems and a reported lack government interest.

Article Topics

biometrics | Czech Republic | digital ID | eDoklady | government services | national ID