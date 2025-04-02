FB pixel

Spain launches MiDNI national digital ID app

| Masha Borak
Spain has launched a dedicated app that will store the electronic version of the country’s national identity card DNI (Documento Nacional de Identidad).

The app, named MiDNI, was created by the National Police and the Royal Mint and approved by the Spanish Cabinet on Tuesday. The launch is part of the country’s wider push to modernize and streamline day-to-day processes, according to Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska.

Users will be able to create a secure QR code signed by the police through the MiDNI app. The digital ID will be used in the same way as a physical ID for age verification, renting cars, buying tickets, hotel check-ins, bank account openings, signing documents and other tasks.

Public and private organizations will have 12 months to adapt to the new digital ID. In 2026, MiDNI is expected to offer digital signatures and identity verification which means access to online government services.

The app does not store personal data and instead relies on pulling data from the DNI database. DNI holders can register to use the MiDNI app through the National Police website, the National Police’s Document Update Points (PAD) and at any Documentation Unit (UNDOC). Currently, the digital IDs are not available for foreign residents.

MiDNI is the only official app for Spain’s national ID, validated by the National Cryptologic Centre (CCN) certification body and the Spanish Data Protection Agency. The Spanish police announced the launch of the digital identity plan last year in March, promising to upgrade over 350 Documentation Update Posts (PADs) and obtain new digital ID and biometric enrollment modules.

The country has also promised to introduce online age verification for pornographic websites through the DNI, an FNMT Digital Certificate, or the Cl@ve administrative digital ID.

