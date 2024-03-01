Spain’s national police introduce multi-faceted digital ID plan

Spain’s national police force has announced the launch of a digital identity plan with multiple components for public administration effectiveness. It facilitates the digitized renewal of physical and digital national identity documents (DNI). Key parts of the plan include upgrading 351 Documentation Update Posts (PADs) at police stations that could be used to renew DNI certificates and data verification, as well as a new digital ID and biometric enrollment modules.

As of February 29th, 20 of these updated PADs are operational, and the remaining will be installed throughout 2024, according to the announcement. The project also aims to add 210 PADs in additional municipalities, starting in June.

A point-of-sale (POS) system for paying for fees related to identity documents is also now fully operational. It was developed in partnership with Banco Santander and Getnet. Over 1,800 payment terminals have been installed at the stations throughout the country and cover all forms of card and mobile payments. Before this system, fees could only be paid online at the time of appointment requests. Now users can pay with a card or by mobile at the terminals, reducing cash handling and improving efficiency.

Additionally, mobile units that travel to towns providing DNI renewal also accept card payments with the (POS) terminals. The police have acquired 85 mobile documentation units. The payment gateway by the Tax Agency has also been implemented.

The miDNI is being introduced to provide citizens with a digital version of their physical DNI by creating a centralized system for the issuing and verification of the digital ID. The digital version features a QR that is electronically signed by the police.

In the first phase, citizens would receive their digital representations of physical IDs. In the second phase, citizens will receive an ID certificate with an electronic signature. The digital IDs could be used in banking, hospitality, airport security, and vehicle rental services, among other use cases.

The project will include the deployment of 127 express DNI issuance modules to speed processing times. The modules include on-site image capture and the capturing of other biometric data. So far, express DNI units are already operating in documentation units based in Barcelona Trafalgar, Bilbao, Córdoba, Madrid-Santa Engracia, Granda-Centro, Granda-Norte, Madrid-Ciudad Lineal, Málaga, Toledo, and Valencia-Hospital. The rest of the units should be installed by the end of the first half of this year.

These units would also be used to extend access to more remote regions of Spain. With the addition of 155 Waiting Management Teams that integrate with the appointment system, individuals can be processed faster at their visits to documentation units.

A digital wallet for physical and online identity management in the Spanish market was launched this week by Veridas.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital ID | identity document | miDNI | Spain