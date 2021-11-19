Idemia signs biometrics contract for Australian law enforcement, supports Mississippi mDL

South African subsidiary upgrades racial equity

The Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission (ACIC) has signed an agreement with Idemia to deploy its biometric software to enhance the reach of the country’s law enforcement agencies.

The Australian High Commission in Paris, France will use the National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS) to support law enforcement operations at all levels.

“NAFIS NextGen will allow the ACIC to deliver an upgraded, fully supported system, with protected Government cloud capability, advanced latent fingerprint processing and integration with partner agency systems,” ACIC CEO Michael Phelan comments.

“This will allow law enforcement agencies across Australia to use our biometric services to help solve crime and keep our community safe.”

The program is the only national fingerprint and palmprint biometric capability in Australia, according to Phelan. The system is searched by Australia’s law enforcement agencies 4,245 times per day on average.

Mississippi launches mDL

Mississippi is launching mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs) protected by fingerprint biometrics or facial authentication on their smartphone with technology provided by Idemia Identity and Security North America.

The Mississippi Department of Safety’s Mobile ID is a digitized version of the state’s driver’s licenses, and is being released as part of its plan to update the provision of government services.

Mobile ID is optional, but is intended to make keeping the credential up-to-date while being used as a legal form of identity verification anywhere a driver’s license would normally be used, and for online use cases. Access to Mobile ID is secured with fingerprint or face biometrics, and the solution supports selective disclosure of personal information.

“Idemia is proud of our collaboration with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety,” says Idemia Vice President of Business Operations Michael Lee. “Through this partnership, Mississippi is leading the digital transformation by bringing residents a secure identification option that enhances their access to state services.”

Other states utilizing Idemia’s mDL technology include Arizona, Oklahoma and Delaware.

Idemia expects that by the end of 2022, Mobile ID will be offered by many states.

Idemia South Africa upgrades status

Idemia South Africa has improved its standing with the Broad-based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) initiative of the country’s government.

The company achieved B-BBEE Level 2 last year, and has been upgraded to Level 1 after reaching 40 black-owned local suppliers, which makes up over 30 percent of the local supplier base. Nearly 40 percent of Idemia South Africa’s employees are black women, according to the announcement.

Idemia is also working with local schools, and offers several training programs to its own workers.

