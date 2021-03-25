Idemia partners with Cybernetica on biometric digital ID, launches mobile driver’s licenses in Arizona

Idemia has formed a partnership with secure data transmission and digital identity provider Cybernetica on a two-in-one biometric digital ID solution for governments and other organizations.

The companies will integrate Cybernetica’s SplitKey cryptography with Idemia’s biometrics-based digital ID solutions to meet the diverse needs of customers with an approach that centers on mobile apps and service delivery from the cloud. Idemia’s IDway will facilitate ID issuance and authentication. It can also be customized to meet technical or regulatory requirements, and combined with SplitKey enables strong authentication qualified signatures in accordance with eIDAS requirements.

SplitKey is already used to secure 70 million transactions a month in Europe, for millions of users of hundreds of online services.

“We are delighted to partner with Cybernetica, whose unique role in building the eGovernance ecosystem in Estonia is a global reference,” states Idemia Senior Vice President of Digital Identity for Public Security & Identity Pierre Lelièvre. “Establishing a secure authentication and eSignature via smartphones is becoming increasingly sought after by many citizens. Cybernetica’s technology fits perfectly with our Digital ID solutions so that we can always support governments as they roll out trusted ID systems among their populations.”

Arizona mobile driver’s licenses launched

Idemia is also launching mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs) based on its Mobile ID technology for the State of Arizona, along with the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) Motor Vehicle Division (MVD).

Licence holders can create a digital version of their driver’s license or other state-issued ID through a smartphone app, and their Mobile ID data will be stored only with the MVD system of record and on the device itself, according to the announcement. The app protects personal information during age verifications, and support physical ID verification. It can also be used with online services to perform enhanced identity verification, like transferring a vehicle title or requesting a registration refund through the agency’s self-service website.

Arizona is the third state to put Idemia’s Mobile ID into production, after Oklahoma and Delaware. In the latter case, biometrics are used in the registration process and for app unlocking.

“IDEMIA is proud to work with Arizona to bring its residents a secure identification option that will conveniently connect them to the state’s services,” says Matt Thompson, SVP, Civil and Mobile ID at Idemia. “This technology will change the way residents across the country manage their identity, and Arizona is paving the way to the next generation of state-issued identity credentials.”

