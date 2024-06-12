Mobile driver’s licenses continue to pick up speed

Mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs) are among the final pieces of a fully-realized digital wallet ecosystem that would see us permanently move away from physical documents. With uptake in the U.S. increasing – ten states now offer mDLs and more are on the way – and international projects taking hold against the backdrop of eIDAS 2.0, mobile driver’s licenses seem poised to become one of the first major digital ID breakthroughs to see mass public adoption.

In a talk at ISC West, ZKTeco USA President Manish Dalal says in the next 12 to 18 months, 50 percent of the U.S. adult population will have access to digital credentials and mobile IDs.

Queensland digital driver’s license app hits 500,000 downloads

Queensland residents have embraced mobile driver’s licenses provided by Thales, which have reached half a million users in just over seven months. A wire release says that since launching on November 1 following an extended trial in Townsville, the app has been downloaded more than 500,000 times.

Queensland’s digital driver’s license app is the first mDL in Australia aligned with the ISO/IEC18013-5 international standard for mobile driver’s licenses, allowing users to present and share their digital ID in other local and international jurisdictions that follow the standard.

The app features multi-factor authentication (MFA), integration with the Queensland Digital Identity (QDI) service, and built-in verification. Templated common use cases allow users to share selective data and keep irrelevant sensitive information private. For instance, a proof-of-age template displays an “over 18” screen without exposing date of birth, address or other personal information.

Virginia joins AAMVA Digital Trust Service

Folllwing Maryland and Utah, Virginia has become the third state to fully participate in the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators’ (AAMVA) Digital Trust Service (DTS) for mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs).

The DTS operates a Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) for relying parties to use in authenticating the identity or other attributes of mDL holders. The system verifies that the digital ID is legitimate, and provides assurance to mDL holders and other stakeholders that international standards for privacy, security and interoperability are being adhered to.

New York Mobile ID ready to hit the clubs

New York is now accepting mDLs for proof of age in bars and restaurants, according to an article on Android Police. Idemia-backed New York Mobile ID, which was just recently made available for download from the Play Store and the App Store, is already legal identification at New York’s drinking establishments. The Department of Motor Vehicles, which collaborated on the mDL, has issued instructions for business owners on how they can begin accepting the new IDs immediately.

Any New Yorker with a smartphone, a phone number and a legal driver’s license can download the app. Users can only keep it on one device at a time. For now, airports are still likely to see the majority of mDL use. But expect the program to expand quickly.

North Carolina blames Idemia for “glitch” as vendor contact expires

Statescoop reports on a kerfuffle in North Carolina, where officials claim a glitch in Idemia’’s software forced the state to stop issuing mobile driver’s licenses and identity cards.

DMV Commissioner Wayne Goodwin says a bug allowed 2,150 people to renew their license online when access should have been restricted.

Idemia claims no responsibility for the backlog that has caused delays in delivering new mDLs.

Lisa Shoemaker, vice president for Idemia’s global corporate relations, says the “DMV chose not to take Idemia’s proposed solution to address this backlog. Throughout this situation DMV made it abundantly clear that they did not value Idemia’s expertise and input.”

The North Carolina DMV’s contract with Idemia expires on June 30, after which the department will contract Canadian Bank Note Secure Technologies to serve as an identity vendor.

