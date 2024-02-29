Illinois the latest US state to move on mobile driver’s licenses

Illinois’ secretary of state, Alexi Giannoulias, is backing legislation to create mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs). It’s not an insignificant development. The Secretary of State’s office is powerful in the state.

Giannoulias has endorsed House Bill 4592. The legislation would allow people to display digital driver’s licenses and identification on a phone alongside their physical counterparts. If passed, digital documents with biometrics could be legal this time next year.

Physical copies would still be preferred. A police officer could accept a digital ID but people would have to show a physical document if asked for it.

Lawmakers are calling for digital documents that only show the information a person wants or needs to divulge.

The bill has been referred to the House’s Rules Committee.

If it passes, the Secretary of State’s office will be responsible for a bidding process to contract an mDL supplier.

Most U.S. states are deliberating on mobile driver’s licenses or have approved them.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital ID | driver's license | identity document | legislation | mDL