Mobile driver’s license, vehicle registration coming to West Virginia

The U.S. state of West Virginia has hired Idemia I&S and Tyler Technologies to help create mobile driver’s license and vehicle registration document. The cost of the projects was not made public.

Digital licenses are scheduled to go live this spring in the mountainous, predominantly rural eastern state. Digital registration document can be downloaded to Apple and Google wallets now. A paper version automatically ships when the transaction is complete.

West Virginia is ahead of other U.S. states in adopting digital identification, with more than a dozen yet to move on mDLs.

A statement from the governor’s office recommends that residents carry their physical registration card because cell service can be patchy in the state. It also is recommended for travel out of the state. It is unclear if drivers with mobile driver’s licenses will have to carry a card.

ID security vendor Idemia I&S, which has experience with mDL projects in other American states like Arizona and Iowa, is integrated the two programs, according to the statement.

The role of government contractor Tyler is described by the government’s office has been described as making the Department of Motor Vehicles a “faster, easier, and more accessible” experience.

