Mobile driver’s license bill sent to New Jersey Senate

A committee in the U.S. state of New Jersey has sent a mobile driver’s license bill on to the full Senate for debate.

Transportation Committee members voted unanimously last week on a bill that would require New Jersey police and courts to treat approved, optional electronic IDs presented on any device with internet access as equivalent to a physical license.

The bill does not say if the program will be created and/or managed by third-party vendors or state government personnel. Bus drivers would be eligible for mobile driver’s licenses, although it is unclear if commercial trucks will be included.

If passed, New Jersey drivers would have the option to display electronic forms of the three primary documents they are required to carry: vehicle registration, proof of insurance and a license.

The state Motor Vehicle Commission will be allowed to set a fee for the mDL.

Momentum for optional mobile drivers licenses among U.S. states is growing.

