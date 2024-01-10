Indiana slow on mDLs but it’s beating California

Some U.S. states, like Maryland, have rushed to set up mobile driver license, but far from all 50 see the need to bring one out.

Indiana, in the middle of the nation, is one of the latter.

A local TV news show has found that although enacting legislation for a mobile license was signed in 2019, no document is expected soon. The original go-live date for the program was 2021, according to the station.

Today, the capitol city Indianapolis metro police apparently is looking for best practices and the state Office of Technology posted a request for information on the topic.

And the state’s motor vehicle agency reportedly told the station it doesn’t have a schedule and is searching for the best option.

Twelve states have released interoperable mobile driver licenses, according to the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators. (The site breaks the stage of readiness further.)

California, it is interesting to note, still is in the process of creating a program.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital ID | driver's license | mDL | United States