Harmonizing work planned for Australian digital driver’s licenses

An association of Australia and New Zealand government officials say they are preparing to harmonize digital identification documents.

The group, Austroads, says it will publish an expression of interest to draw out digital credentialling service vendors. The task is to make sure digital ID documents offer uniform, acceptable privacy protections and mutual recognition throughout Australia (New Zealand is not the subject of this project.)

The leader of Queensland’s digital license pilot, Christopher Goh has joined the effort.

Austroads has scheduled a February 26 forum for respondents to learn more about the digital trust service project. The association plans to discuss architecture and software requirements. The service will be based on ISO 18013-5.

Officials in Austroads say their members have already been involved in Australia’s national document verification service, which has process 4 million driver’s license verification. And they say they led development of international digital credentialling standards with counterparts in the U.S. and Europe.

Austroads reportedly has worked on mDL standards with Idemia, Get Up Group, Google, Apple, Samsung, Thales, HID and NEC.

