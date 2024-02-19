Austroads publishes EOI for digital credentialing service providers

Austroads, an association of the Australian and New Zealand transport agencies across all levels of government, has issued its previously announced expression of interest (EOI) for firms “interested in delivering the next generation of a Digital Trust Service (DTS) for verifiable credentials.”

According to a release, the project aims to harmonize digital drivers licenses across jurisdictions by establishing a DTS to curate and manage a national list of trusted issuers of interoperable mobile driver licenses and photo IDs. The DTS will oversee development and maintenance of the necessary trust framework, security controls, policies, and standards covering digital credentials and identity.

“The service will facilitate partnerships between jurisdictions and industry by establishing an innovation sandpit for all of industry and government to safely trial and test innovative technology, use cases and products,” says Austroads Director of Digital Identity, Dr. Kirsten McKillop.

Four specific capabilities sought, including showcase potential

The EOI lists four capabilities required from interested parties. First, the DTS for verifiable credentials, which will allow Australian users in any state or territory to securely verify digital credentials, starting with digital licenses and photo IDs. Second, to give governments access to secure and cost-effective encryption services, the provider must offer Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) as a service.

The third required capability is for a vendor to work with Austroads’ National Exchange of Vehicle Driver Information System (NEVDIS) membership to create a reusable, secure onboarding process for verifiable credentials for off-the-shelf mobile digital wallets.

Finally, the provider must be able to deliver an international showcase, to be held in October 2024 at a to-be-determined location, which uses the specified platforms to demonstrate global interoperability on various use cases for verifiable credentials; for example, passwordless authentication enabling online payments, signing legal documents, or government benefit claims.

On February 26, Austroads is hosting a forum in Sydney where interested parties can ask questions and seek clarification on requirements.

Article Topics

Australia | Austroads | digital ID | driver's license | mDL | trust framework | verifiable credentials