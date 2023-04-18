Belfast digital ID startup SureCert wins advisor role for Thailand’s digital ID strategy

Belfast-based digital identity and background check provider SureCert has won a contract to support the foundation of a national digital ID system from the government of Thailand, reports The Irish News.

Thailand is building a digital identity strategy to reduce fraud and provide secure online access for government services. SureCert’s LinkedIn profile refers to its role with the Thai government as being advisory.

SureCert built Northern Ireland’s Covid Certification process, which resulted in the successful identity verification of three quarters of the country’s adults with face biometrics.

The company was founded in 2017 by Ian Savage, whose background includes years of experience teaching scuba diving in Thailand, Silicon Republic reported in SureCert’s early days. The company’s focus on reusable digital identity was originally motivated by its desire to enable employers to verify the credentials of job applicants, the report says.

SureCert has also appointed Mark Owens, previously of Civica NI ,BT and Capgemini, as its chief executive officer. The company also plans to more than triple its full-time employee headcount over the next two years, from 7 to 25, according to its Tuesday announcement of Owens’ appointment.

“Digital identity is rapidly becoming a crucial component of modern society and I am really excited for SureCert to be at the helm as the market matures,” Savage says in the announcement. “Having a verified digital identity provides a positive, straightforward user experience as it avoids asking people to confirm their identity repeatedly.”

