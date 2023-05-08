Mobile driver’s license pilot to launch soon in Victoria, Australia

The government in Victoria, Australia, is set to offer motorists the option to carry their driver’s license on their phone with a mobile driver’s license trial in Ballarat before a statewide roll-out by 2024. Users must provide a PIN or biometric authentication to access the digital license.

Victorian motorists can soon store a secure digital version of their driver’s license through the Service Victoria or the my VicRoads app. Ballarat full license holders are invited to sign up for the pilot in June and the trial will start in July, says the government.

According to Minister for Government Services Danny Pearson, the card will have advanced security features, including a constantly refreshed QR code and the customer can control the level of shared personal information.

The government says the digital license automatically updates in response to changes such as new license conditions or a change of address. It can quickly reveal whether the license has been revoked or suspended. The digital license can also still be used for identification purposes or to prove that a person is over 18.

“We know Victorians are calling out for more cards to be added to the Service Victoria wallet and that is why we are thrilled that the digital driver licence will soon be added,” Pearson says.

The government will seek feedback from the pilot in Ballarat from motorists, retailers, licensed venues, Victoria Police and other authorities to ensure accessibility and security of personal information. Engagement with key business and industry leaders to prepare for a statewide roll-out has also begun.

The government says the initial pilot is for full license holders and keeps the obligation for L and P plate drivers to carry their physical license with them.

At the beginning of 2020, Thales announced that they partnered with Queensland’s Department of Transport and Main Roads, alongside local Queensland SMEs Code Heroes and Aliva, to create the region’s first digital driver’s license solution. The company also succeeded in an mDL interoperability test in Australia earlier this year.

Mobile driver’s licenses from Thales are also expected to reach public availability in Queensland this year.

