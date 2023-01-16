Thales aces mDL, digital identity interoperability test to ISO standard in Australia

Thales is claiming success in an interoperability test for mobile driver’s licenses and digital identities based on the ISO standard.

The company’s entry was made by its ANZ Digital Identity Team, along with its global Digital ID Wallet Product Team and local partners, and the Queensland Department of Transport & Main Roads. The latter hosted the event.

Thales and its partners participated in the 2022 ISO Interoperability Test Event for Mobile Driving Licence Applications in Brisbane with their jointly-developed Queensland Digital Licence Application (DLA).

The event was held in December, and evaluated the conformance of mDL and digital identity solutions to ISO/IEC 18013-5:2021. Thales was recently certified to the standard in the first third-party evaluation of its kind at the end of last year.

Transport & Main Roads was pleased with the results, Thales says, giving a boost to their existing relationship.

“Thales, alongside our Brisbane based SME partners, Code Heroes and Aliva, are proud to be partnering with Transport and Main Roads to help deliver Australia’s first globally interoperable Digital Licence to Queenslanders,” says Thea Dedden, director of Digital Identity, Thales ANZ.

More than 150 people participated in the event, including twice as many regulators as previously attended.

“We were able to successfully test the Queensland digital licence against vendors from across the globe,” comments TMR Deputy Director-General Customer Services, Safety and Regulation Geoffrey Magoffin. “There were over 150 attendees over the six days of the summit, with most travelling from overseas. This demonstrates the enormous global commitment to ensuring mDL interoperability, which Queensland and Thales are a part of.”

The Queensland DLA was recently upgraded, and is slated for an extended pilot in Townsville soon, and a state-wide release later this year.

