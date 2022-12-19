Thales Digital ID Wallet certified to ISO mobile driver’s license standard by UL

Thales has been certified for meeting the ISO/IEC secure mobile driver’s licenses standard by UL Solutions as it continues expanding its rollout of digital IDs around the world.

The third-party mDL certification from UL is the first of its kind, according to the announcement. It applies to Thales’ Digital ID Wallet on both the Android and iOS platforms.

ISO/IEC 18013-5 specifies criteria for compliant mDL security, presentation, verification and interoperability.

“Thales is proud to be the first to achieve this independent ISO certification from UL Solutions, a highly respected and accredited third-party organization known for its expertise in testing and certifying to international standards,” says Youzec Kurp, VP of Thales Identity & Biometric Solutions. “Thales is committed to providing our customers with reliable, high-quality mDL technology that meets the most stringent security standards.”

Thales is providing mDLs in Florida, U.S. and in Queensland, Australia, with each designed to the initial guidelines for the standard, and refined based on the publication of the final standard last September.

“Around the world, physical forms of identification are quickly giving way to digital ID credentials on mobile phones, making sharing select personal information between license holders and verifying parties safer, more convenient and more secure than when using a plastic driver’s license,” says Chante Maurio, vice president and general manager of the Identity Management and Security group at UL Solutions. “By earning the ISO/IEC 18013-5 certification from UL Solutions, Thales has taken a significant step in advancing identity security. Their bold action demonstrates a commitment to putting safety and security first, and we’re pleased they are placing their trust in UL Solutions to deliver on that promise.”

The company also explored the advance of digital identity credentials for travel on Biometric Update in a sponsored post.

