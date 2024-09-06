Mauritius launches digital ID wallet with Thales tech for govt service access

Mauritius continues to demonstrate its commitment to modernizing its digital infrastructure, with the launch of the Mobile ID system supported by Thales and aimed at enhancing access to government services. The initiative, unveiled by the minister of information technology, communication and innovation, Darsanand Balgobin, is part of the broader effort to transform the country’s digital ecosystem.

Speaking at the official announcement, Minister Balgobin highlights that with the implementation of the Mobile ID in the MWA digital wallet app, Mauritius will become the first African country to bring in a digital ID wallet based on ISO standards. Mauritians will have the ability to use the digital identity card for certain administrative procedures. The app is available for both Android and Apple devices.

Users will need to complete a native device unlock authentication method like face or fingerprint biometrics to activate their digital wallet. The application asks the user to upload photos of both sides of their ID card as well as a photo of themselves. The digital version of their ID card will then be created, along with a QR code that can be used for verification.

The initiative aligns with the country’s smart city strategy and efforts to promote innovation across sectors, including tourism, education, and health.

The Mobile ID platform is expected to roll out in the coming months, marking another step toward achieving the government’s vision of a fully connected and digitally empowered Mauritius by 2030.

The Mobile ID system, introduced in partnership with a Thales-led consortium, will allow Mauritian citizens to access a variety of services such as banking, healthcare, and public services through their smartphones. The digital ID and wallet initiative forms part of the government’s strategy to enhance e-government services and strengthen digital inclusion. With an emphasis on security and accessibility, the platform leverages biometric technology to ensure the authenticity and safety of user information.

Thales will lead the project, working alongside local authorities to implement the secure digital wallet and ID card system. The consortium’s role is to deliver a system that provides Mauritian citizens with a convenient way to interact with both public and private services.

Mauritius has long been recognized as one of Africa’s top performers in e-government, setting a benchmark for other African nations to follow, APRI’s research unveils.

The report notes that Mauritius is doing particularly well in terms of connectivity and access, with 151 percent mobile penetration rates and 87 percent broadband penetration rates in 2022.

Four African countries — Mauritius, South Africa, Seychelles, and Tunisia — rank above the global average in the United Nations E-Government Development Index (EGDI). Mauritius and Seychelles, in particular, excel in the human capital and telecommunications infrastructure components, driven by a high number of internet users and a particularly strong rate of mobile cellular subscriptions.

