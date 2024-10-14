FB pixel

Badge lands new integrations with Thales, CyberArk

| Masha Borak
Enterprise identity authentication company Badge has announced integrations with products from Thales and CyberArk.

Thales plans to improve its shared device management by adding Badge’s passwordless authentication to the Thales OneWelcome Identity Platform, a Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) solution that offers advanced user journey orchestration.

The integration will allow multiple users to authenticate themselves on the same device more easily. Thales says this is necessary as more industries introduce shared devices. Healthcare workers, for instance, need to be able to quickly log into shared devices to access patient records while bank tellers to access customer data. Retail and manufacturing workers can also benefit from streamlining authentication for shared devices such as point-of-sale systems or kiosks, the company says in a release.

Cybersecurity company CyberArk, on the other hand, plans to use Badge’s technology to eliminate the storing of user credentials. The integration will allow multi-factor authentication on new and shared devices, improve user experience and bring more protection against phishing during account recovery, according to the firm.

“By addressing the vulnerabilities associated with traditional authentication methods like passwords, organizations can protect their most critical assets more effectively, ensuring that their ‘keys to the kingdom’ remain out of reach from cyber adversaries,” says Badge Co-founder Tina P. Srivastava.

Badge launched its authentication software in January, allowing users to enroll once and authenticate across devices without re-registration. The feature means that organizations can avoid the problem of on-device authentication that locks users to a specific device.

The technology allows organizations to use face and fingerprint biometrics, PIN, device characteristics, contextual, and other factors for authentication. The company describes it as an “identity without secrets” approach. It relies on fuzzy extraction, a cryptographic method that derives a secure key from biometric data, meaning it doesn’t need to store passwords or personal information.

The company has already integrated its software with products and services from Cisco, Microsoft, ForgeRock, Okta, Ping and Radiant.

