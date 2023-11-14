Badge granted patent for biometric public key providing revocable credentials

Enterprise identity authentication software maker Badge has been awarded a U.S. patent (11799642) for a biometric public key system that enables revocable credentials.

A biometric public key is created that is partly dependent on an individual’s biometric data, but without storing that data on devices. Authentication takes place using only the biometric, and by not relying on a hardware root of trust, can work on any device. The biometric template is created with “Sparse Representation” and additive noise, which the developers say protects the encoded features from any prying eyes.

Badge‘s play is enabling people to enroll with the authentication service once, using face biometrics, and be authenticated on demand for “every application, on any device” without having to leave biometric identifiers behind like bread crumbs. It was founded in 2019 and is based in Silicon Valley, according to Crunchbase.

The company’s software integrates with products and services from Microsoft, ForgeRock, Okta, Ping and Radiant.

Article Topics

Badge | biometric authentication | biometrics | data privacy | digital ID | patents