Lithuania’s communications regulator becomes supervisor of digital ID service providers

The Communications Regulatory Authority of Lithuania (RRT) is now the country’s official supervisory body for qualified electronic identification (eID) service providers, after its new role formally started on January 1st of this year.

Per a news release, the RRT takes responsibility for digital ID supervision following the May 2023 adoption of amendments to the Law on Electronic Identification and Reliability Assurance Services of Electronic Transactions, which led to the establishment of the supervision model.

Lithuanians can use ID cards with embedded computer chips for digital signatures and online authentication.

“Depending on the procedures, technical and security aspects of issuing an electronic identification device, a certain level of security assurance may be assigned to the eID device,” says Irma Kazlienė, head of the RRT Digital Services Regulatory Group, according to a machine translation of the announcement.

“There are three levels of security assurance according to legal regulation in the European Union – low, sufficient and high. The eID tool, which will be assigned a high level of security assurance, will have the highest level of trust.” She says the tool will allow people to access critical public and administrative services, and gives examples of potential future uses for online voting and digital wallets.

The relevant legal acts adopted by RRT also include obligations and guidelines for eID service providers to provide the RRT, as a supervisory body, with activity reports and any plans for cessation of activities.

The RRT was established in 2001 with the objective of harmonizing the national communications regulatory system with EU regulations.

