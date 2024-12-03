BixeLab offers guidance on engaging APAC digital ID market

A series of digital identity verification frameworks, regulations and laws are taking effect across the Asia-Pacific region, presenting a sizeable opportunity for biometrics providers that can understand them.

To help with that understanding, BixeLab is presenting a webinar in collaboration with Biometric Update on “Navigating the emerging APAC market for digital ID.”

Malaysia’s central bank, Vietnam and Indonesia are among those introducing digital ID and biometric authentication rules with legal and regulatory changes in the region.

Each country has its own rules and requirements that biometrics providers must be aware of to compete in the market, but international standards like ISO/IEC 30107-3 for Presentation Attack Detection (PAD), ISO/IEC 19795-2 for biometric accuracy, and ISO/IEC 19794-5 for facial image quality provide a common basis.

BixeLab CEO Ted Dunstone will provide an overview of the new and proposed frameworks and regulations, and advice on how to utilize independent testing to satisfy government requirements and craft a winning strategy for engagement with national digital ID schemes.

