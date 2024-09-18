FB pixel

BixeLab highlights need for proactive security measures in ID fraud update

| Chris Burt
BixeLab highlights need for proactive security measures in ID fraud update
 

Real-time face swapping has been found among romance scams being perpetrated from Nigeria, and is described in the latest I.D. Risk Alerts newsletter from BixeLab.

The advanced catfishing scam carried out by the “Yahoo Boys” targets individuals on social platforms, and utilizes deepfake technology to create fake romantic interests with synthetic or stolen faces and voices. Once they’ve established trust the scammers convince their victims to transfer them money, which they abscond with.

In the second quarter of 2024, data breaches hit Australian IT provider Outabox, global tech manufacturer Dell, and entertainment monopoly Ticketmaster, each of which are detailed in the newsletter. Perhaps even more worrying is a pair of breaches from public sector organizations. A breach of personal and biometric data belonging to 5.1 million people in El Salvador from a government database exposed a critical vulnerability, while a pair of high-ranking police officers have been accused of selling national ID information through Telegram.

The report also notes a set of vulnerabilities in ZKTeco biometric terminals discovered by Kaspersky.

BixeLab also covers a major vulnerability discovered in Germany’s digital ID, breach reports from Nigeria, and developments in Costa Rica, Australia and New Zealand.

“Proactive measures are crucial to safeguarding citizens and infrastructure from identity fraud, phishing attacks, and unauthorised data collection,” the organization summarizes in a LinkedIn post.

