FB pixel

Stakeholders see digital ID advantages, but work on standards needed, reports suggest

Regula, Onfido release survey results
| Abhishek Jadhav
Categories Biometrics News  |  Mobile Biometrics  |  Trade Notes
Stakeholders see digital ID advantages, but work on standards needed, reports suggest
 

Businesses recognize the potential for digital IDs to revolutionize customer engagement. Approximately 75 percent of respondents to a new Regula survey believe that digital IDs can simplify customer journeys, transforming complex processes into efficient experiences.

Many organizations have transitioned from recognizing the potential of new technology to actively integrating it into their operations. Industries with frequent customer interactions, such as finance, are leading the way, with 50 percent of respondents currently in the integration stage, according to the “The New Imperative: Digital IDs” report, commissioned by Regula and written by Forrester Consulting. Additionally, 31 percent of all respondents are in the early stages of implementation.

Similarly, in the “End-User Expectations of Digital Identity Report,” Onfido reveals that digital banking users consider digital identity verification to be both secure (81 percent) and convenient (88 percent). Financial institutions have reported substantial customer acquisition through digital channels, with 42 percent registering for an account via an app and 35 percent via a website.

“The survey finds that users seek the benefits of digital within in-person banking, too. In fact, 8 in 10 users would opt for digital processes that help speed up in-person services and waiting times,” says the Onfido report.

Growing need for unified global standards for digital IDs

Regula’s study highlights the strategic importance of a universally accepted set of standards, and the lack thereof complicates the implementation of digital IDs. There is a strong consensus among stakeholders, with 74 percent suggesting the need for unified global standards for digital IDs to ensure interoperability and consistency across borders.

As a significant number of companies are actively implementing digital IDs, with 42 percent of surveyed companies doing so, there is an increasing demand for frameworks and guidelines to ensure these systems are secure and respect privacy. To address this, numerous international organizations and standards bodies are working on developing such frameworks.

The New Technology Working Group in the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) are each working to create global standards for digital IDs across various industries, including digital identity verification. “This seems to be a case in which slow and steady wins the race,” says Ihar Kliashchou, chief technology officer at Regula.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Footprint makes a mark on ID verification market with $13M series A round

New York-based KYC and digital identity verification startup Footprint has announced a $13 million Series A funding round led by…

 

Pindrop claims up to 99% accuracy detecting synthetic voice fraud plaguing call centers

Pindrop has released its 2024 Voice Intelligence and Security Report, and its conclusions will come as no surprise to anyone…

 

Real-time remote biometrics banned in EU with final green light for AI Act

The European Union’s Artificial Intelligence Act received a final green light allowing it to become the world’s first major regulation…

 

Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa unveiled as host of 2025 ID4Africa AGM

It’s not only the case with sporting events like the FIFA World Cup, or the Olympic Games. The host of…

 

Ryanair accused of GDPR violations with biometric passenger verification

Travel policy advocacy group eu travel tech has lodged a formal complaint with the French and Belgian Data Protection Authorities…

 

Police in US cities that ban facial recognition asking others to do it for them

A major report in the Washington Post has found that law enforcement officers in U.S. several cities where facial recognition…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events