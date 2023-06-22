Notarize launches Proof to bind digital signatures to ID with Persona biometrics

Online real estate service provider Notarize is introducing a platform for digital signatures compliant with the NIST IAL2 remote identity proofing standard under a new brand.

The company has now launched Proof as an identity-assured transaction management platform, with identity binding through Persona’s selfie biometrics.

A blog post introducing Proof claims benefits including smart execution of transactions in line with laws, regulatory requirements, and company policies, along with collected evidence that the company says will hold up in court of who has completed the transaction. The platform also provides fraud prevention capabilities, with auditing and certification to the highest degree of identity protection, according to the post.

Proof says it is now in the process of earning IAL2 certification from the Kantara Initiative.

“Every time you sign on the dotted line, we should be constantly evaluating: ‘is this really you?’,” Notarize and Proof Founder Pat Kinsel writes. “And your identity should be bound to the data with the highest level of cryptography so your signature can’t be forged or tampered with.”

Proof binds each user’s identity to their digital signature with identity proofing based on an upload of an ID document and a selfie biometric check, as depicted on the company’s website. Persona is identified as Proof’s biometrics partner in its privacy policy. If the biometric check is not successful, Proof connects the customer with an agent, who acts as a “trusted referee.” The company says the Notarize Network enables face-to-face confirmation within seconds.

This binds identity to digital signatures at the level of IAL2, Proof says.

Notarize says in its own blog post that it has secured over $185 billion in real estate deals, while helping companies save more than 15,000 hours per years and $110 per transaction.

