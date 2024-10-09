FB pixel

France adding health cards to digital ID app next year

Carte Vitale to launch on France Identité
| Abigail Opiah
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Healthcare Biometrics
France adding health cards to digital ID app next year
 

The French government plans to make the healthcare card, known as the carte Vitale, accessible through the France Identité app starting in the first quarter of 2025. Prime Minister Michel Barnier outlined these plans, noting the little green and yellow card with a microchip that allows users to access the French healthcare system, will be backed with digital identity cards, Le Parisien reports.

The carte Vitale, a component of the French healthcare system, currently serves as a physical card that allows patients to receive reimbursements for medical expenses directly from the state health insurance. With the integration into the France Identité app, users will soon be able to present their healthcare card digitally.

The France Identité app aims to centralize various forms of identification for the management of personal data. French documents like electronic national identity cards and driver’s licenses are already available in digital form through the France Identité app. Sopra Steria, Atos, iDAKTO and Idemia are all providing technology for France’s digital identity scheme.

The decision to shift towards a digital version of the carte Vitale comes in response to the growing demand for digital services in France, which could, more broadly, be attributed to the adjustments made as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. There are also high hopes for the digital shift to tackle social fraud.

Several options have been considered in recent years, including merging with the identity card or creating a biometric Vitale card that identifies its owner by their fingerprints. In fact, in 2022, the French parliament (Assemblée Nationale) approved a new project worth €20 million (roughly US$21.8 million) to develop a biometric version of the citizens’ health cards that would be linked to patient’s bank account, facilitating identification for healthcare providers while also aiding the government in combating fraud.

While initially there were discussions about introducing a biometric healthcare card, the government has opted for the app-based system, with Le Point reporting that the biometric option was considered too costly. A report by the General Inspectorate of Social Affairs (IGAS) estimates that implementing a biometric health card would have incurred a cost of €1.2 billion ($1.3 billion)  every five years, along with additional annual operating expenses projected at €250 million ($273 million), JDE reports.

A physical merger with the National Electronic Identity Card (CNIe) was also on the cards but the idea was also scrapped due to technical reasons.

However, starting in early 2025, holders of the CNIe will be able to link their Carte Vitale to the France Identité app. The smartphone app will enable users to verify their identity and access their health data without needing the physical card, and for those without a CNIe, the Carte Vitale ApCV app will serve as an alternative.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Global DPI Summit proposes 7 keys to speed up Africa’s digital transformation

The first-ever edition of the Global DPI Summit which took place at the start of this month in the Egyptian…

 

Veridas teases major facial access deployment at major American stadium

Spain’s Veridas is expanding in Europe and beyond, with movements in the biometric access control space and voice biometrics. Recent…

 

Thales powers Guam Police’s revived biometric system for gun-owner IDs

The Guam Police Department (GPD) will be reinstating its digital fingerprint system for the issuance of firearms identification cards. This…

 

The Maldives secures Mantra fingerprint biometrics scanners for national ID system

The Maldives has acquired biometric scanners that will be used as part of the country’s national identification infrastructure. The equipment…

 

OpenID Connect spec family adopted as international standards

They grow up so fast. A full decade has passed since OpenID Connect was launched, and now nine specifications have…

 

Pats on the back, questions and suggestions for NIST’s Digital Identity Guidelines

The U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology should communicate clearly with Congress and continue to refine key concepts in…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events