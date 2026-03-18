Regula user base surges 62% to 240M as IDV becomes core digital infrastructure

Regula has reported a 62 percent year‑on‑year increase in end users, now supporting more than 240 million people around the world.

Regula says it shows a wider shift in which remote identity verification is becoming foundational to digital economies — underpinning payments, border control, telecom activation and online platforms.

Much of the expansion comes from long‑standing enterprise customers that have relied on Regula’s technology for nearly a decade. As these organizations scale their digital services, identity verification has moved beyond initial onboarding to support higher transaction volumes, continuous authentication and fraud monitoring.

“Processing more users is not the milestone,” says Henry Patishman, EVP of Identity Verification Solutions at Regula. “What matters is processing more users under higher regulatory pressure, more sophisticated fraud tactics, and increasing architectural complexity.”

The company’s user growth is geographically widespread. Australia led with a 128 percent increase, followed by Germany (+53 percent), the UK (+51 percent), Canada (+36 percent), and the United States (+46 percent), driven by tighter enforcement of identity rules and rising fraud.

Markets such as Taiwan (+69 percent), Singapore (+36 percent), and the UAE (+42 percent) also saw rapid adoption as digital services and compliance frameworks mature.

Long-term customers including UBS, Wizz Air, AirAsia, Pearson, Checkport, and Uber have expanded their deployments, while new partners such as fintech provider iCard and border authorities in Ecuador and Laos have broadened Regula’s global reach.

“Our long-term clients are scaling because identity has become foundational infrastructure in their ecosystems — and infrastructure must be resilient,” adds Patishman.

Regula has also added new clients across banking and fintech, telecoms, government services, law enforcement, aviation, gaming, and online marketplaces. These are sectors where identity is now treated as a systemic risk. The company’s technologies are used by thousands of organizations and 80 border control authorities worldwide.

Technology investments fuel expansion

Regula has made targeted changes to its technology stack to address growing regulatory and operational demands. Its newly launched IDV Platform consolidates orchestration, document and biometric verification, and identity lifecycle management into a single system — an effort to reduce fragmentation as organizations expand their identity workflows.

The company also advanced its age estimation capabilities, achieving strong results in NIST evaluations, and introduced scalable support for mobile driver’s licences (mDLs) as digital credentials gain traction.

New privacy features, including personal data masking, aim to reduce exposure of sensitive information during verification. Enhancements to forensic‑grade document authentication are designed to counter increasingly sophisticated fraud attempts.

Regula also launched a free ROI Calculator online to help businesses assess the impact of adopting identity verification processes. The tool is aimed at small and mid-sized businesses who need a better idea about the financial return on investments in identity verification.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital identity | identity orchestration | identity verification | Regula | remote identity proofing