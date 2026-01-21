Regula launches mobile driver’s license reader for verification at scale

Regula has launched a new feature for its document reader software, which will allow organizations to verify mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs) at scale. The identity verification firm is tapping into increased demand for identity checks through digital credentials such as mDLs, which are rolling out in the U.S., EU, Australia and many other parts of the globe.

The feature is being added to Regula’s Document Reader SDK and relies on the ISO/IEC 18013-5 standard for mDLs.

The Latvia-based company believes that the functionality can be used in many remote identity check scenarios, including airport checkpoints, border crossings, bank onboarding and access-controlled facilities. The mDL can also be used for streamlining age verification in retail and digital services.

“Mobile driver’s licenses mark a major step in the evolution of digital identity,” says Ihar Kliashchou, Regula’s chief technology officer. “Unlike physical IDs, mobile driver’s licenses enable selective disclosure – allowing individuals to share only the data required for a specific interaction.”

The mDL verification will ensure interoperability across wallets, jurisdictions, and devices in order to reduce the risk of fragmented implementations, proprietary lock-in and unverifiable credentials, the firm says in a release. It supports QR codes and NFC and retrieval via Bluetooth and NFC.

​Document Reader SDK performs multiple automated checks to prove an identity document’s authenticity, including analyzing MRZ data, barcodes and RFID chips. It draws on the firm’s document template database, which now includes over 16,000 templates.

Digital ID verifiers that can work with 18013-based mDLs and mDocs are picking up steam in the market, at least on the supply side.

Reusable digital IDs like mDLs are in the process of shaking up the identity verification market, which is forecast in the 2025 Digital Identity Verification Market Report and Buyers Guide from Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence to approach $18.3 billion in revenue by 2​

