Okta begins beta test of digital identity verification for US mDLs

Plans to integrate more digital IDs going forward
| Chris Burt
A new capability launched to limited availability by Okta enables organizations to carry out identity verification with government-issued verifiable digital credentials (VDCs).

The new Digital ID Verification Beta is designed for businesses to try out acceptance of U.S. mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs) in test and non-production environments. Over time, Okta plans to add support for other digital identities including Google ID Pass, Apple Digital ID and EU PIDs (personal identification documents), according to the company announcement.

Using these credentials for identity verification will deliver lower-friction, higher-trust interactions with lower costs than IDV based on traditional ID documents, Okta says.

The functionality is independent of other software from Okta and Auth0, offering identity verification in both transactional or ad hoc workflows within an application. These can be used for processes like age verification or step-up authentication, while minimizing data transmission and collection.

The company is offering beta participants access to a dedicated admin dashboard and the APIs and SDKs they need to build the product.

Okta is inviting developers working with environments in the U.S. to register their interest to participate in the beta program. Those selected will receive support in configuring and integrating VDCs.

Reusable digital IDs are in the process of shaking up the identity verification market, which is forecast in the 2025 Digital Identity Verification Market Report and Buyers Guide from Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence to approach $18.3 billion in revenue by 2027.

