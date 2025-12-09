Regula expands, updates database to support new ID document types

Regula has announced an update to its proprietary ID document template database in a move that takes to 16,000 the number of ID types the system can now support.

The update also comes as new global passport and biometric photo standards are due to take effect in 2026, according to the announcement released on December 9.

From January 1, 2026, a two-letter passport type code system introduced by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) is set to take effect, and the standardized code will change how machine-readable passports are scanned and validated by automated and human border control systems.

According to Regula, some countries have already switched to this new codes and templates of all new passports issued by them have already been included in the company’s ID database.

It explains that its system has been updated to also support ICAO’s new biometric photo standards which demand enhanced requirements for the storage and quality of biometric data stored in an e-passport chip.

The new standard, which is set to go fully operational next year, requires chips in biometric passports to store not just the basic face biometrics of the holder, but also other metadata and “detailed facial landmarks, precise eye and hair color, and other biometric attributes.”

“Outdated document data is one of the biggest risks in identity verification. When a new passport design or security feature appears, fraudsters exploit the gap before verification systems catch up,” Regula Chief Technology Officer, Ihar Kliashchou, remarked.

“By continuously monitoring global document changes and updating our database immediately, we close that vulnerability window. Reaching 16,000 templates means our customers always verify against the latest, most accurate information and stay a step ahead of evolving fraud,” he added.

The company notes that the update to its software is part of a trend where counties are shifting towards more secure identity documents with enhanced designs and security features.

This recent update also makes it possible for Regula to read ID cards from 15 counties, and driver’s licenses from 11, plus multiple states in the U.S.

Regula recently unveiled the Regula 7320 mobile document reader for identity verification away from fixed checkpoints.

