Signicat digital ID, wallet hub aims to ease ‘organized chaos’ of EU transition

The EU is undergoing large-scale digital transformation, and much of it hinges on two major, overlapping regulations coming into force next year. The end of 2026 is the deadline for EU member states to offer a digital identity wallet, under the eIDAS 2.0 regulation. In tandem, the new Anti-Money Laundering Regulation (AMLR) comes into effect: a comprehensive regulatory framework that replaces the EU’s current, directive-based approach.

To help organizations through the transition, Norway-based biometrics firm Signicat has launched a unified platform that can host both new EU Digital Identity (EUDI) wallets and the established national eIDs that millions of citizens know and trust. A release from the company says Signicat’s eID and Wallet Hub acts as a “strategic bridge” for consolidating regulatory obligations and accessibility.

The product provides a single connection point for verifying users’ identity from both the new EUDI Wallets and all established national eIDs, as well as other identity verification methods like biometrics, eliminating the need for parallel systems and separate integrations. Hybrid infrastructure allows companies to source required data either directly from a user’s wallet or from Signicat’s network of connected eIDs and data sources.

“For the next three years, digital identity in Europe will be organized chaos,” says Allard Keuter, head of authentication and wallets at Signicat. “Businesses will be legally required to accept a new wallet that most of their customers don’t have yet, all while supporting the existing national and banking ID systems. We designed the hub because trying to manage that fragmentation internally would be a technical and financial burden for most companies.”

The EUDI wallet scheme is an ambitious push toward digitization, with a goal of 80 percent adoption across the EU by 2030. As with much digital change, the issues of data privacy and data sovereignty are paramount. Keuter believes the real power of the wallet is putting users in control of their data.

“Our hub is built for that reality. It allows companies to request any data they need, whether the user has a wallet or if the information is even in it. This hybrid approach ensures a seamless experience and means companies can be ready for the future without disrupting their services today.”

Article Topics

digital ID | digital wallets | EU | EU Digital Identity Wallet | Signicat