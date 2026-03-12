EC’s use case manual explains age verification with EUDI Wallet 

The European Commission has published an age verification Use Case Manual, showcasing how citizens will be able to prove they are above a specific age threshold using a verifiable digital credential stored in their European Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet.

The manual covers an introduction to the use case and user journey, the current state of its development, and references to relevant technical specifications, infrastructure, legislation, and governance frameworks. It’s aimed at wallet implementers, Member States, and other stakeholders.

Presenting the EUDI Wallet as the default – or perhaps even only – acceptable method of providing age assurance potentially tilts the market in favor of technology providers selected by each member government for EUDIW implementation. Because member states are obligated to make EUDI Wallets available to all citizens free of charge, individuals will have little incentive to seek out private-sector wallets and apps that can support their age claims in other ways, such as with facial age estimation.

The European Commission unveiled the first version of its technical specifications and open-source implementation in July 2025, laying the groundwork for an EU-wide age-verification blueprint. Testing and piloting efforts are currently underway in partnership with Member States, online platforms, and end-users.

Denmark, France, Greece, Italy, and Spain have emerged as frontrunners, set to be the first countries to integrate the system into their national digital wallets or launch customized age-verification apps built on the same specifications. Private market players are also eligible to adopt the software and develop it further.

The EUDI Wallet will enable users to make selective disclosures, meaning they can confirm age without revealing their full birthdate or other identifying information.

The Commission estimates that millions of people will use age verification through EUDI Wallets to access online services, such as adult content and gaming, purchase age-restricted goods, enter venues such as nightclubs or festivals, and access services such as youth discounts and senior benefits. The gambling sector alone has 23 million regular online players in the EU.

Last year, the EU released “white label” age verification software, which is fully interoperable with EUDI Wallets. The system is designed and developed by T-Scy, a conglomeration of Sweden’s Scytáles and Germany’s T-Systems (a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom), under a two-year contract awarded by the commission in February 2025.

The software was released alongside guidelines for the protection of minors under the Digital Services Act (DSA), which recommend the use of “effective” age assurance methods.

Alongside the enforcement of the DSA, members of the EU Parliament voted to adopt a report that supports the European Commission in introducing age-assurance systems and advocates a ban on the most harmful and addictive practices on online platforms.

Separately, non-profit euCONSENT launched AgeAware in November, a cryptographic token-based age assurance system that “allows global providers of age assurance technologies to recognise one another’s age checks.”

Article Topics

age verification | Digital Services Act | digital wallets | EU Digital Identity Wallet | euCONSENT