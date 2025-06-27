Companies are presenting new features that will make the EU Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet even more convenient, while Ukraine takes another step in aligning with eIDAS 2.0.

Intesi and iGrant launch business wallet solution

Certification authority Intesi Group and digital wallet maker iGrant have come up with an integrated solution that combines qualified electronic signatures with issuing and managing Qualified Electronic Attribute Attestations (QEAAs) within a business wallet.

Organizations can use this solution to let users sign documents with EUDI Wallets, creating legally binding transactions that work across international borders. The capability will be available within the iGrant.io Organisation Wallet Suite, which provides the credential issuance and delivery framework. The underlying qualified infrastructure is provided by Intesi Group, according to a release.

The two companies have been participating in EUDI Wallet large-scale pilots as part of the EUDI Wallet Consortium (EWC). The consortium’s main focus is on payments, travel, organizational digital identity and the European Business Wallet, designed for legal persons or organizations.

“This partnership enables a production-ready, one-stop-shop solution for signing and credential issuance within the EUDI Wallet ecosystem,” says iGrant.io CEO Lotta Lundin. “By embedding Intesi Group’s capabilities into the Organisation Wallet Suite, we accelerate real-world adoption of what the EU refers to as the European Business Wallet”.

EU releases new batch of EUDI Wallet Implementing Acts for feedback

The EU has issued three new Implementing Acts related to the EUDI Wallet trust framework and is seeking public feedback. The consultation process is open until July 18th, 2025.

The three rule sets ensure that digital trust services like electronic signatures and certificates are reliable and properly managed. The amendment to an implementing act covering trusted lists lays out new technical rules that help verify that trust service companies are properly qualified. This updates a 2015 standard and tells countries how to digitally sign their national lists of trusted companies.

The act on accreditation of conformity assessment bodies lays out consistent rules for conformity assessment bodies responsible for assessing the compliance of qualified trust service providers and their services.

Finally, the act on risk management procedures for non-qualified trust service providers covers risks to the provision of non-qualified trust services.

Ukraine adopts new regulation for digital ID wallets

Ukraine has taken another step towards aligning its digital identity wallet with European Standards.

Earlier this month, the government adopted Resolution No. 689, which sets out functional, methodological, technical and technological requirements for the issuance and operation of digital ID wallets. According to the rule, the wallet will comply with the EU eIDAS 2.0 standard and will store both Ukrainian and EU ID documents.

Ukrainian citizens in Europe will be able to use these documents to receive public services, open bank accounts, register SIM cards and more. At the same time, European citizens in Ukraine will be able to do the same.

The wallet will serve as an analog of the Ukrainian digital ID app Diia but will be available both in Ukraine and the EU, according to an analysis from CMS law firm.

