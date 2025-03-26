Regula ID document fraud detection now covers 15K different types

Regula now has 15,000 document templates from over 250 countries and jurisdictions in its identity document database.

The identity verification company says that the recent expansion of its database reflects a global move towards more sophisticated identity documents. The growing complexity of IDs is presenting a challenge for ID verification workflows, according to Regula’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Ihar Kliashchou.

“Businesses and government agencies must be prepared to properly verify all the document security features so as not to miss any forgery or identity fraud attempts,” says Kliashchou. “Furthermore, they have to handle multiple ID versions from the same country simultaneously, as many older documents remain in circulation alongside the new formats.”

An increasing number of countries are introducing biometric passports with India, Sri Lanka and Guyana among the latest examples. Security features are also becoming more complex as ID issuers switch from paper versions to polycarbonate cards. The latest countries to make the switch were Benin, Burkina Faso, Chile and Djibouti, the company says in a release.

Another increasingly popular security feature is the Multiple Laser Image (MLI) which embeds two distinct images within a document, usually the passport holder’s photo and their personal data. The new feature has recently been added to ID cards of Jamaica, San Marino and Yemen and U.S. driver’s licenses from Wisconsin.

Earlier this month, Regula announced that it reached 152 million online users of its IDV software, a 52 percent year-on-year increase. The growth was driven by the U.S. identity verification market, stricter regulations in Europe and explosive growth in fintech and digital payments globally.

The Latvia-based company says that its software can read even the rarest forms of identity documents, including diplomatic passports which are valid only while its holder is on official assignment or in office. Other examples include emergency travel documents, which are a temporary solution and often do not contain a full suite of security features, and refugee or stateless persons travel documents. Finally, there are seafarer identification documents, which not only verify their identity but also grant them access to ports across the globe.

