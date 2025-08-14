FB pixel

Massive South Korean resort choses Regula for ID verification, AML integration

| Chris Burt
Massive South Korean resort choses Regula for ID verification, AML integration
 

South Korea’s INSPIRE Entertainment Resort is one of the largest casinos in the country, and has selected Regula technology for customer onboarding and identity verification for faster, more seamless check-ins.

The INSPIRE Entertainment Resort caters exclusively to foreigners, and features a concert venue for up to 15,000 people and a waterpark, in addition to its hotel, restaurant and gaming areas.

INSPIRE chose the Regula Document Reader SDK for deployment at six entrances to integrate ID verification with its anti-money laundering (AML) procedures to improve both operational efficiency and compliance. The company wanted the process to be faster and more accurate, and as a high-volume casino serving an international clientele, it needed a system that could recognize and authenticate passports from anywhere with minimal friction.

Personal data pulled from the passports by Regula’s technology is passed on to INSPIRE’s AML system for checks against external compliance and watchlist databases.

Regula’s SDK, which added document liveness checks earlier this year, was chosen for its document reading speed, intuitive interface and global ID coverage, according to the company announcement.

“As the team responsible for passport scanning at the casino, we’re very satisfied with the improvements Regula has brought,” says INSPIRE Entertainment Resort IT Director Dr. Ilnam Lee. “The speed of document processing has noticeably increased, and guest entry has become much smoother. It’s a reliable solution that has elevated the efficiency of our daily operations.”

Regula CEO Ihar Kliashchou notes the importance of every second in industries like hospitality.

The companies say the result of deploying Regula’s ID verification for INSPIRE has been faster document processing and guest entry, a reduction in manual rescans and staff workloads, and smooth, consistent onboarding even during peak hours.

Famed Swiss resort The Grand Casino Luzern also uses Regula ID scanning.

